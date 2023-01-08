689 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 689 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

