694 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $273.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $553.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.