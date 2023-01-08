6,953 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,953 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in GSK by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 1.3 %

GSK opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.69) to GBX 1,450 ($17.47) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.