714 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 714 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Up 3.6 %

SBAC opened at $291.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.11. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

