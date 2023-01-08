838 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,022.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 197,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 171,554 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,585,000 after purchasing an additional 134,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $232.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

