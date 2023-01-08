A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,112 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,931,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after purchasing an additional 589,340 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

