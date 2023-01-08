ACT Wealth Management LLC Sells 422 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ACT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.39.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

