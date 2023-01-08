Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,170.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.40.

WMS stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.30. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.90 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

