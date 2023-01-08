AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,215 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,259 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 11,411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 26.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $85.85 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,336 shares of company stock worth $200,334 and sold 10,240 shares worth $936,133. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

