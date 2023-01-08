AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 493,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,525,000 after purchasing an additional 284,680 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $206.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.07 and a 200 day moving average of $227.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.31 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

