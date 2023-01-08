AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.09. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $162.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

