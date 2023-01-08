AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 69,918 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.