AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,601 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 435,091 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,209,000 after purchasing an additional 380,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,767,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $134.85 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day moving average of $168.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,045 shares of company stock valued at $47,963,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

