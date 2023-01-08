AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,828 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 970,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 101,924 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 451,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 80.4% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 130,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

WMB opened at $32.56 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

