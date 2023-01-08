Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,486,000 after acquiring an additional 353,109 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after acquiring an additional 238,069 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,414,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 337,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 104,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AMG opened at $164.86 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.