Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 148,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 54.5% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 192,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 67,998 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 82.3% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $211.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.62.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 147.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

