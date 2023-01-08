Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

