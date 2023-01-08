Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,161 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amdocs were worth $22,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 4.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Amdocs by 3.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.4% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amdocs by 5.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Amdocs by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.05. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

