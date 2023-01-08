Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 188.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 109.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after buying an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.5% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $273,075,000 after buying an additional 689,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,437.5% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $454,485,000 after buying an additional 648,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day moving average of $229.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

