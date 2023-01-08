Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.5% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,846,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $67.95 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average is $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

