Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.2% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $176.56 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.09. The company has a market cap of $341.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

