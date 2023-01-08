BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Position Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $43.15 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Citigroup raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

