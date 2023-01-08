Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,328 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 27.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 32.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,080,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after buying an additional 508,869 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.2% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 613.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 142,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 122,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at $37,347,204.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,620 shares of company stock worth $8,453,624. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $29.91 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

