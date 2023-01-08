Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,098 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 250.6% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after buying an additional 1,319,424 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 751.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 277,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 245,116 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 176,405 shares during the period.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brinker International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

EAT stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.26.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

