Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 32.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its position in Brown & Brown by 13.5% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,285,000 after acquiring an additional 120,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 53.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BRO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.