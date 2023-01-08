Busey Wealth Management Buys 3,288 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,430 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,295,000 after acquiring an additional 421,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

NYSE JNJ opened at $180.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $471.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

