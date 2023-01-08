Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $22,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,855,000 after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

