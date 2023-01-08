Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 184.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

