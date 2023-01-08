Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 184.55% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.
Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.80.
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
