Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL opened at $219.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $366.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.