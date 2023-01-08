Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.15.

NYSE:CVX opened at $176.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.09. The firm has a market cap of $341.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.