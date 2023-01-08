Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 3.9% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 105.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 71,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 136.0% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $176.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $122.84 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.09.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.