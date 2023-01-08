Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 555,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,797 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $79,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $176.56 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $122.84 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.58 and a 200-day moving average of $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.15.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

