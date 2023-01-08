Clarius Group LLC Buys 27,599 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 180.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,919 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,599 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 582.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.52.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

