Clarius Group LLC Purchases 1,732 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,038,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM opened at $137.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

