Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day moving average of $229.52.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.14.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

