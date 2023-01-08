Close Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after buying an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,135,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $176.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $122.84 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.58 and its 200 day moving average is $163.09.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.15.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

