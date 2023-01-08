Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 102,743 shares of company stock worth $4,896,318 and sold 383,048 shares worth $15,951,117. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $246.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.16.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

