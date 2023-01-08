Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Holdings Decreased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 113,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,664,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 234,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $50,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,234.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $50,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,944.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $50,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,234.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,150 shares of company stock worth $6,046,228 over the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:FIX opened at $113.76 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.49%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

