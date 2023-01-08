Cutler Group LLC CA Cuts Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Cutler Group LLC CA reduced its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,503,000 after purchasing an additional 46,976 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on BPMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of BPMC opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.64. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

