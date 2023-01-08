D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $93.58 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.16. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

