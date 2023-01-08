DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 363,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,695 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $19,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 51.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $145.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.00.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

