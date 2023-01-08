DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.6% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 657,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $180.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $471.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.05 and a 200-day moving average of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

