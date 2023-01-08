Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,652 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Edison International were worth $23,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,214,000 after acquiring an additional 814,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Edison International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,409 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Edison International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,444,000 after acquiring an additional 511,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EIX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Edison International Stock Up 3.1 %

EIX stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7375 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 156.09%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

