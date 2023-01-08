EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.87.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $316.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $584.69.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

