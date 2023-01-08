Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 264,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,208,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 701,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,599,000 after purchasing an additional 147,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 71,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

