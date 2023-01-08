Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.