Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,316,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,318,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

