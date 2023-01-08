Field & Main Bank Sells 205 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

