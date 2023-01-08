Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,127 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,842 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $61.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

