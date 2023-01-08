Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 13,351 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 16.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,896,000 after buying an additional 50,143 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 7.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Stericycle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 29.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

